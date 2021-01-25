Tracking a wintry mix to start a new work week

Expect a dry start this morning, for most, likely through the rush hour before an icy mix of freezing rain and snow begins to build in from the south.

At this time, if roads get slick, most of this will not begin until after 10 a.m. for downtown. Slick conditions will be likely south and west much earlier from Terre Haute to Bloomington.

Temperatures will be slow to rise through the afternoon for Indianapolis and points north, so the wintry mix should take us through mid-afternoon. Accumulations of ice and snow should be minimal.

Patchy ice, rain and snow will continue in spots off and on through the evening and overnight, while temperatures continue to rise above 32 degrees.

Up north, roads will remain icy, as local roads become wet, not icy.

Pattern remains somewhat active but still no big snows through this work week!