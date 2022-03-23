The weather remains unsettled today, as more showers and storms will be around off and on through the day! Although the pattern remains damp, we will still enjoy milder air this afternoon with highs reaching the lower 60s. A few stronger or severe storms could be in the mix this afternoon and evening with isolated wind damage, hail, frequent lightning and a slight chance of a tornado.

Be weather aware and be sure to download our “weather authority” app to get warnings for your county and community!

The storm threat will weaken by mid-evening (after 8 p.m.), as cooler air works into the state. A spotty shower will remain through the overnight with lows dropping into the lower 40s, on steady winds.

The next three days (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) will remain rather cloudy, much cooler and with widely scattered showers or patchy drizzle. This damp, cool pattern will keep us running well below average in temperatures. Expect a colder push arriving on Saturday, which could provide a wintry mix of drizzle and flurries, as highs struggle to reach the lower 40s.