Tracking additional showers and storms today; heat coming

Areas of showers and storms will be around today but less intense than Monday, where areas topped 2.50″ in some locations! Intensity AND coverage will be less but still around through the day, hampering some outdoors activities.

Warmer air will be building in today too, as 70° warmth appears likely. Bottom line…typical May weather in Indiana.

Wednesday stills brings an isolated chance of storms or a shower, as winds turn southerly! This will bring more warmth to the area and likely push us above average for the first time in 2 weeks! This will begin a stretch of incredible warmth taking us well into the weekend.