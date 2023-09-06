Muggy weather remains in the area for today, as scattered showers and storms are expected off and on through the day and evening.

Out the door this morning, mostly cloudy skies remain overhead, and a few showers and storms are moving across the state. This is much-needed rain but unfortunately, not all get the the good soaking rains. Temperatures are holding in the 70s with high dew points, so the muggy factor remains intact.

By the afternoon, many dry hours are expected while temperatures warm into the middle 80s, as winds increase from the southwest at 10-20 mph. Eventually, more storms will redevelop and should take us into the evening hours while the cold front approaches.

Expect a cooler flow tomorrow and a turning less humid through the day as winds turn to the northwest. There will be a weak shower chance under the new air mass, but most areas stay dry.

Friday and the weekend still look great with a pleasant feel. A blend of clouds and sun all three days will be enjoyed as afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. Enjoy…