Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are cooler to begin your Wednesday morning, lower 50s in some spots out-the-door! A refreshing start is underway, while fog remains obsolete or very limited. Clouds will be increasing through the morning, as a storm system approaches from the west. It appears that any rain or storms out west should not arrive until after noontime (Indianapolis) but before the evening rush hour.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the higher concentration or threat occurring south of downtown.

This evening, rain and storms will quickly depart and skies will begin to clear for the overnight, allowing for another great start on your Thursday morning.

Tomorrow brings the best day of the week, as sunshine will be plentiful, lower dew points and comfy temperatures.

Friday brings a cooler flow with increasing clouds and a limited shower chance by the evening. This could impact a few hours outdoors, including Zoobilation. The weekend still looks great and warming by Sunday!