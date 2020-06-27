Tracking an active radar early Saturday morning

We are monitoring a line of thunderstorms in our northern zone early Saturday morning. The storms have a history of producing severe thunderstorm warnings late Friday night in northern Indiana. The line is weakening as they continue to propagate east-southeast over the northern half of the viewing area. They are still capable of producing wind gusts up around 50 MPH, hail and heavy rain.

The storms formed ahead of slow-moving cold front. The boundary will have a southerly track over Indiana today and eventually turn stationary over the area. This will bring additional storm chances on Saturday with an isolated severe weather threat. The clouds and thunderstorm activity will keep temperatures cooler compared to Friday when we reached our third 90° day. Highs will peak in the lower to mid-80s this afternoon.