Tracking an extended spell of cool temperatures

After a stormy start to the day, we managed to squeeze in a lot of dry time across most of Central Indiana today. As anticipated, scattered showers have returned for the early evening, but no storms/severe weather are expected from these.

We’re making up for some rainfall after a rather dry April. April 2020 was the 15th driest on record for Indianapolis. May is typically our wettest month of the year. Storms rolled through early this morning across the area, then become more concentrated south of Marion county for the late morning and afternoon. That’s where you’ll find the heaviest rainfall of the day. However, Indianapolis picked up over half an inch, bring our total for these first few days of May to slightly above average.

The rain departs later this evening and the skies clear as high pressure returns. The lack of cloud cover and northwesterly winds means we’re in for a cooler night. Temperatures this evening have already dropped 20-degrees from where they were 24-hours ago. By Monday morning, expect them to drop into the mid 40s.

No 70 or 80-degree warmth is in the forecast this week but Monday will still be a pleasant day, overall. We’ll have sunshine and highs rising to the low and mid 60s by the afternoon.

Clouds increase Monday evening ahead of another round of rain that will move in late Monday night.

Settle in for an extended cool-stretch. Temperatures across Central Indiana will be running well below average most days. By next weekend, temperatures could be running around 20-degrees cooler from where they should be.