Tracking an overnight severe weather threat

Strong storms are currently ongoing across Illinois and progressing eastward in our direction. What we are looking at is a squall line, an organized complex of storms posing a damaging wind threat. However, a few brief tornadoes may be embedded within the line too.

At this point, no watches or warnings have been issued in Indiana, but the area is being monitored as the severe weather threat increases later this evening. Storms are expected to arrive in the Western portion of the state between 8:30-10:30pm. The severe threat will be greatest out here before storms slowly weaken with eastward progression. With that said, the chance for severe storms still exists downtown and this will be primarily from 12:30am-2:00am. The severe threat should be fairly minimal in Eastern Indiana as storms exit in the early morning.

It will be important to stay weather aware this evening and overnight. It would be recommended to sleep with something bedside that can wake you up in the case that a storm warning is issued. In the case that a tornado warning issued, remember to seek shelter in an interior room in the lowest floor of your house.

Severe weather will not be a concern on Monday though clouds and showers will remain in the forecast. It will be noticeably cooler through the start of the work week as cooler weather settles in behind this storm system.