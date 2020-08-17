Tracking “best” shower chance of the week; cooler midweek!

We are now entering day 8 of no official rain for downtown Indianapolis! Expect a great start out-the-door, under mainly clear skies and somewhat cooler, less humid conditions. Bright sunshine should be in the lead this morning, while temperatures hover in the lower to middle 60’s. By this afternoon, temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s, as clouds increase and shower/storm chances rise slowly after 3:00 pm, as front approaches.

This evening, spotty showers and storms will be around! Our only and “best” shot of precipitation (20%) for the workweek. These showers will linger through early Tuesday before clearing and cooling takes hold.

Great weather ahead for the rest of the workweek, as cooler, less humid air settles in bringing cooler nights and comfortable air during the afternoon. Warmer weather to return by the upcoming weekend with a storm chance by Sunday afternoon.