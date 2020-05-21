Tracking cloudy skies, cool temperatures this Thursday

It is going to be another rather cloudy day across central Indiana. We are starting off the morning with temperatures into the lower to mid-50s. The ample cloud cover around the state will prevent highs from exceeding the 70-degree mark this afternoon. The average for the date is 74 degrees in Indianapolis, meaning we will likely have another day where temperatures fall below normal. The high yesterday didn’t even rise about 60 degrees in the Indianapolis area. If you’re longing for summer-like heat, you will be pleased with the forecast for the holiday weekend!

Skies will stay mainly cloudy today as a low pressure system continues to hover over the Ohio Valley. This slow-moving system has brought the cloud cover and light showers to central Indiana since the weekend. Moisture is wrapping around the core of low pressure and it will bring a limited rain chance to the area during the second half of the day. Shower chance will drop this evening as lows fall to the mid-50s.

There should be a few more peeks of sunshine tomorrow as the storm system slowly departs and tracks northeast. Skies will still remain mostly cloudy with a weak shower chance as we close the workweek. Storm chances rise again by Memorial Day and even more heading into the workweek. Monday may mark the warmest day of the year with forecast highs in the mid-80s for the holiday!