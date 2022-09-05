This Labor Day morning starts a bit unsettled in spots with active showers and storms on live Guardian Radar. This will be the trend today, as our weather remains under an unstable flow across the Ohio Valley. Pockets of dry time will be enjoyed, as highs reach the lower 80s (seasonal) in most locations by late afternoon. Still muggy, still mild but still active with the daytime heating! Plan your day with a back-up plan for indoor activities, in case a storm passes overhead. Winds today will remain fairly light from the northeast at 5-10mph.

This evening a few storms will remain, along with spotty showers through the evening and overnight. Temperatures tonight remain mild and muggy with patchy fog developing in spots before sunrise.

Tuesday brings additional storms for mainly the southern half of Indiana, which could include downtown but should be more limited to what is expected today! Ridging (stable air) takes over by Wednesday bringing a return sunshine and dry conditions, along with warmer afternoons. This trend will hold through Friday evening as highs reach the middle 80s by late Friday afternoon.

Another cold front will arrive this weekend driving in additional rain and storms followed by a cooler flow on Sunday and into Monday.