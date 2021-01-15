Tracking colder temperatures and light snow showers through the weekend

We are at the halfway point of meteorological winter and there hasn’t been much measurable snowfall in Indianapolis so far this season. There has been 2.7” of snow in the city for the season and 0.2” of snow in January so far.

Both numbers are trending below average to-date. Snowfall amounts for the season are more than nine inches below normal and nearly four inches below average for the month.

After having a stretch of mild weather and dry days across the state, the weather pattern is going to take a colder turn. Snow chances will also climb as we approach into the weekend.

A light rain-snow mix is possible during the morning hours. Slick roads aren’t expected early in the day but may become a little dicey later today. The precipitation will turn to light snow showers this afternoon.

A couple quick snow bursts could develop and drop the visibility at times. Not much snow accumulation is expected today simply because of how warm temperatures have been the last few days.

On and off snow showers linger in the weekend forecast. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring central Indiana a chance for snow due to a cut-off low slowly tracking over the Great Lakes.

Skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will be much cooler compared to the 40s earlier in the week. Highs will climb into the lower 30s this weekend.

Light snow accumulation is likely this weekend, especially into Sunday as ground temperatures drop near freezing. A coating of snow is possible for several locations with some spots receiving closer to an inch.

The cold and snowy pattern will continue into next week. There are hints of a quick warm-up late in the week, which will bring another bout of rain to central Indiana on Thursday.