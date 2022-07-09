Central Indiana finally saw steady rainfall on Friday! The heaviest rain set-up over southwest of the Indy metro on Friday morning. Rainfall estimates show 1” to 3” of rain fell in Greene, Lawrence, and Martin counties. Bedford and Springville both received more than 2” of rain yesterday.

Indianapolis was fortunate enough to get more than 0.75”. However, the city is still seeing a large rainfall deficit for the summer. The Indy rain total is running more than 4” below average to-date since June 1.

There were a few showers early in the morning over southern and east-central Indiana. The shower activity will move out of our area by the afternoon and skies will brighten. Dew points are down as well, creating a more comfortable feel outside today. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s this afternoon.

We are drying out for the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will heat up near 90° again by Monday afternoon. A cold front on Tuesday will bring another shot at rainfall and cooler weather for the second half of the week.