Tracking cooler weather this weekend; ‘Spring Forward’ Sunday morning

Cooler weather arrives just in time for the weekend after seeing another 60 degree day in Indianapolis on Friday! We will at least begin the weekend dry with a mix of light cloud cover and sunshine. Temperatures this morning are going to dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s with fair skies. Highs this afternoon will recover a bit and should climb into the mid-50s.

Do not forget to ‘spring forward’ one hour before going to sleep tonight! Daylight Saving Time begins and the clocks will change at 2 AM Sunday. Sunrise and sunset times will be one hour later compared to today.

Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend as skies turn mostly cloudy tonight and overcast on Sunday. At times, light showers and patchy drizzle may develop on Sunday. Plus, temperatures are going to be slightly cooler because of the additional cloud cover over the area. Highs will reach into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon, which is near the average high in Indianapolis for mid-March.

The weather becomes more active this week with more shower chances and at times hints of winter. Sleet and snow may sneak in when the temperatures are cool enough to support the wintry precipitation. As a system moves into central Indiana Monday morning, the air may be cold enough to create an icy mix before turning over to all rain later in the day.

We will have another shot at snow Thursday night as temperatures fall near the freezing mark and a system moves out. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week. It is the final week of winter with spring kicking off Saturday, March 20 at 5:37 AM.