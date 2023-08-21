Heat Advisory Today

It is already a steamy morning around the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s! Dew points are also in the lower 70s, which is making it feel rather uncomfortable outside. At least the radar is quiet this Monday morning, and dry weather is anticipated throughout the day with scattered cloud cover.

On Sunday, Indianapolis hit 90° and it was the eighth time the city has reached that threshold this year. During peak heating today, temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s, and it will feel even hotter outside when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values will likely surpass 100° this afternoon. Heat Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday morning for a large portion of the state.

Excessive Heat Watch

Wednesday and Thursday are going to be the hottest days of the week as forecast highs approach 100° around the state. The highs those two days will rise near-record levels for the city. The record on Thursday for Indy is 98° set back in 1936, which is the forecast high for the date. As a result, the National Weather Service has the area highlighted under an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

It is important to prepare for the excessive heat this week, especially during the afternoons. If you must work outdoors, find ways to take breaks in the air conditioning. Stay hydrated and be sure to check in on neighbors and relatives that may be sensitive to the extreme heat.

When Relief Arrives?

We’re not only tracking a stretch of high heat, but also dry weather for the state as the “hot dome” builds into the Ohio Valley. However, a cold front will track over the area on Friday, which will bring our next real chance of rainfall. It will also bring more comfortable air back to the area this weekend. Highs will drop near seasonal levels on Saturday and below average by Sunday!