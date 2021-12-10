Severe weather possible tonight

Thick fog has developed across central Indiana this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. for a large chunk of the area and several schools are running under a delay due to the low visibility. Click here for an updated list of school delays.

The fog will linger through the late morning hours as a warm front shifts north of the state. Mild temperatures are on the way because the state will be placed under the “warm sector” of a strengthening storm system. Temperatures will continue to rise after sunset with highs the lower to mid-60s. Indy’s record high for the date is 66° set back in 1971. The warmest time is going to occur just before midnight.

This is a dynamic set-up for the Midwest for December! The north side of the storm system will see accumulating snowfall and difficult travel conditions. Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan are under a Winter Storm Warning.

South of the core of low pressure, a severe weather outbreak is going to set-up. The severe risk zone includes several states, including Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Illinois.

All of Indiana is highlighted under a Slight Risk. All forms of severe weather are possible tonight. Damaging straight-line winds and rotating thunderstorms are the main concerns for tonight. Some storms will be capable of producing large hail.

Rain chances rise this afternoon and tonight, so the rain gear is needed for the evening rush hour. The strongest storms will likely develop between 10 PM and 6 a.m. ahead of an inbound cold front. Have ways to receive warnings tonight and stay tuned for updates! Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes will have updates this afternoon and throughout the evening.