Tracking dry time through the weekend; colder changes arrive next week

Scattered clouds are over the area this Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s. There will be clouds around for the next several hours but expect more sunshine in the mix compared to yesterday. Temperatures will climb a few degrees above average this afternoon and will reach near 50° in Indianapolis.

The weather looks great today and this weekend to put up outdoor holiday decorations. You will want to squeeze in some outdoor time the next few days because the pattern will take a wintry turn early next week.

Highs this weekend will peak into the upper 40s and lower 50s, then tumble on Monday. A storm system originating in the south will travel NE and approach the Ohio Valley on Sunday. It will first bring a cold rain on Sunday night and turn over to snow showers as temperatures sharply drop. Wind gusts up to 40 MPH cannot be ruled out, along with the potential for some accumulating snow.

It is still too early to accurately forecast snowfall totals. But you will want to prepare for the chilly changes and messy conditions on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only climb near freezing Tuesday afternoon! Be sure to stay tuned for more updates!