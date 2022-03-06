The weather was active overnight as severe squall line quickly pushed over central Indiana! Little bowing segments developed along the line and produced wind gusts more than 60 MPH over north-central Indiana. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and even a couple Tornado Warnings (Madison, Delaware, Hamilton counties).

With daylight, we are receiving more wind damage reports. There were several spots in Boone County with broken tree limbs on roads. There was even a report of a tree falling on two cars in Frankfort!

Temperatures on Saturday surged into the mid to upper 70s across central Indiana. Indianapolis even broke the record high for the date when the Indy Airport officially peaked at 77°! The previous record was tied back in 1983 at 75°.

The weather is much quieter this Sunday morning, but temperatures will be much cooler compared to the first half of the weekend. Afternoon highs will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the board. We will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover throughout the day before storms return tonight.

Another wave of heavy rain and storms will push into the state tonight. Southern Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk zone with a potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Locations south of the I-70 corridor may see an isolated strong to severe storm overnight. Best chance for severe weather will occur between 1 AM and 5 AM Monday.

Heavy rain is also expected within the next wave of showers. Less than 0.25″ fell in the area on Saturday night. An additional 1″ to 1.50″ is going to be possible. Isolated highest totals cannot be ruled out.

Cooler temperatures will follow this system with more seasonal highs on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures rise back into the lower to mid-50s mid-week, before another blast of winter arrives next weekend.