Light, spotty showers are on the radar this morning, while temperatures start milder out thedoor, under thicker cloud cover. These showers are weak and widely scattered, so not everyone will receive rainfall along the front. Most rain chances should be east of downtown by 10 a.m., while sunshine begins to build back in out west.

This afternoon looks great with brighter skies and milder air building on light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Expect highs today above average, topping out at 75°, 5 degrees above the seasonal average.

Tonight, a second cold front arrives pushing additional, limited rain chances but a much larger push of colder air overnight. Lows tonight will slip into the 40s, while winds turn breezy from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

The weekend will open chilly with with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, as highs struggle to reach the upper 50s. This will set the stage for the coldest night in Indianapolis since mid-April as temperatures tumble into the middle 30s Saturday morning!

Patchy frost is likely but not a hard freeze that would end the growing the season. Crisp air will continue through the weekend, along with sunshine through Sunday. Milder air is back early next week with a few shower chances coming along with it!