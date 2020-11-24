Tracking early showers; wetter push tomorrow

Scattered showers are falling this morning, while temperatures hover around 40°. No doubt, a chilly, damp start to the morning but rain will not last all day. Most rain will begin ending before lunch, while clouds hover for most of the day!

Because of the clouds and a southeastern wind, highs this afternoon will reach around 50°. Some sunshine may peek through in the late hours before sunset.

Tonight, rain is back at or around midnight and will pick up in coverage overnight. A wet Wednesday ahead from sunrise to sunset with totals up to 1 inch in some locations. Thunder and lightning not out of the question, as lift and instability will accompany this low.

Drier air works in by Thursday morning and sunshine will begin to build in through the afternoon, marking a nice Thanksgiving Day for most of the state.