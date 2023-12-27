It was a frosty and foggy morning around the state today, especially in the Lafayette area where the visibility fell to zero! Temperatures are much cooler too and are running 20 degrees lower compared to early Tuesday morning. It is a chilly morning, but the sunshine will help temperatures recover quickly this afternoon. Highs are going to rise into the upper 40s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

The weather remains quiet this evening and for much of the overnight. However, cloud cover increases tonight as a low pressure system moves into the Ohio Valley. It is going to bring a chance for a wintry mix over southern Indiana tonight.

Widely scattered rain and snow showers will fill into the state by Thursday afternoon when moisture wraps around the area of low pressure. As temperatures drop closer the freezing mark Thursday night, most of the precipitation will fall as snow showers. Minor snow accumulation is possible and mainly contained to grassy, elevated surfaces. Most of the snow will melt on contact due to the mild stretch of weather we have been seeing.

Rain and snow showers are still in the mix on Friday with highs in the lower 40s. The weather pattern becomes quiet this weekend and as we kick-off 2024!