Tracking heat, humidity and the potential for strong storms today

The summer-like heat has arrived to central Indiana! On Tuesday, Indianapolis climbed to 87° with the help from strong southwesterly winds. Some locations even made it into the 90s yesterday afternoon! Prepare for another warm, more humid day as temperatures rise back near the 90° mark! Dew points this afternoon will reach into the mid-60s, which will make it feel uncomfortable during peak heating hours. We are going to start off today on a dry note, but the chance for thunderstorms will return by the afternoon and this evening.

A frontal boundary is going to sag south over central Indiana later today and it will interact with the warm, muggy air mass over the state. The proper dynamics will be in place for the development of thunderstorms. Some storms today could turn strong and potentially severe. Main threats include gusty winds, large hail and localized flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted central Indiana in the slight risk category for the afternoon and evening hours.

There are going to be several dry hours before a cluster of thunderstorms arrives after 3 PM. The thunderstorms will travel in a southward direction through the evening hours. Our FOX Futurecast model shows rain and thunderstorms nearing the Circle City between 6-7 PM Wednesday. The strongest of the storms today will likely impact our northern zones this afternoon and evening. Most of the activity is going to wind down after 10 PM. Stay tuned with the FOX59 Weather Authority this afternoon and evening as storms approach central Indiana.