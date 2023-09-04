Expect another warm and muggy start this morning out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A bright, warm sunrise is expected to kick off your Labor Day! Some patchy fog is developing but mainly concentrated for the southeastern part of the state.

This afternoon hazy sunshine, heat, and humidity will make for another hot day with highs reaching around 90°. There will be a very limited storm chance by mid to late afternoon for the southwestern part of the state. It appears Indianapolis will stay dry today but areas near Bloomington could see an afternoon downpour. Winds will remain from the south, southwest at 6-13 mph.

The pattern turns a bit more unsettled in the days ahead with daily storm chances rising by midweek. This is good news as the rain is very much needed due to the latest dry stretch, pushing drought-like conditions back statewide. A few storms could be on the healthier side with an occasional warning through Friday morning.