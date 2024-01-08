Good evening and happy Monday! Dry weather will continue for a few more hours before rain/snow showers arrive this evening. If you are heading to the Pacers game tonight, we’re dry at the tip-off but once the game is over plan on rain/snow to be in the area.

Now let’s talk about this system. Timing: Rain, a wintry mix and snow arrive tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Most of the area will start to see a wet snow this evening and will continue overnight. Once daybreak hits, temps will then be too warm to support snowfall and it will transfer to all rain. Totals: Totals will be light here in the city with an inch of snow possible. Counties north of Indy could be in the ballpark of 2-3 inches. However, most of us won’t notice the snow due to the heavy rain and mild temps that arrive tomorrow.

Then on the back end of this system tmeps will fall again into Tuesday night an additional light accumulation of snow will be possible on the elevated surfaces. Slick spots will be possible as you head out the door Wednesday morning.

Another winter system is set to arrive by the end of the week but confidence is low at this moment to talk details.