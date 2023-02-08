Colder Start to the Day

Be prepared for a colder morning! Temperatures are running nearly 20 degrees colder than Tuesday morning. We are also tracking areas of patchy, thick fog around central Indiana. With temperatures below the freezing mark this morning, the dense fog may form black ice on roads and surfaces. Be wary of a few slick spots during the morning rush hour.

Rain Returns this Evening

Most of the day is going to be dry and we should see some sun this morning. Cloud cover will thicken up this afternoon as our next wave of rainfall moves into the Ohio Valley. Rain chances will rise after 6 p.m. for the Indy metro. Locations south of the city will bring shower chances a few hours prior. Highs will rise near 50° around the state.

The rainfall will become more widespread tonight and early Thursday morning. Embedded thunderstorms are possible along with downpours tonight. The weather will become mild overnight with the warm sector of the storm complex setting up over central Indiana. High temperatures on Thursday will occur early in the morning and peak into the lower 60s!

High Wind Watch

All of central Indiana will see strong winds on Thursday, especially late in the morning and early afternoon. Indianapolis and the northern half of the area is under a High Wind Watch from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the southern half of the central Indiana in the same time frame.

Sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH are expected on Thursday. However, wind gusts may rise between 50 and 60 MPH! To put into perspective, wind gusts exceeding 58 MPH is criteria for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

With strong winds on the way, today is the day to anchor down any light weight or loose objects on your property. The winds will be strong enough to knock down tree limbs and may result in power outages.

Mild Stretch Ending

A cold front from the storm system is going to slide over the state Thursday afternoon. Not only will the boundary kick-up winds, but temperatures will drop back into the mid-40s by the Thursday evening rush hour. Rain coverage will drop with the passage of the cold front too. Up to an inch of rain is possible by tomorrow night.

A secondary cold front arrives on Friday, and it will reinforce the colder air by the weekend. A light wintry mix is expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.