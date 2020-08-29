Tracking less humid and seasonal temperatures Saturday

Early Saturday morning, showers and thunderstorms moved into northern Indiana ahead of a cold front. There was one cell that intensified over Tippecanoe County and radar scans were showing wind gusts near 60 MPH. It prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tippecanoe, Boone and Montgomery counties through 4:30 AM. There was even a report of tree limbs being knocked down about 7 miles WSW of Shadeland (SW Tippecanoe County).

The storm weakened quickly, and radar indicated velocities fell below the severe weather criteria as the storm moved into western Boone County. The storm was no longer strong moving into Hendrick County overnight. Much of the area woke up to a mostly cloudy sky with the passing cold front at sunrise.

There will be scattered clouds around at times for today, but you will notice a refreshing change by the afternoon. Dew points were still near the 70° mark this morning and should plunge near 60° late in the afternoon. It will feel more comfortable this afternoon with less humid conditions building into the state. Highs will reach into the mid-80s, which is seasonal for the end of August. It’ll be breezy at times too with 20 MPH wind gusts out of the northwest.

The weather looks pleasant tonight and tomorrow too! However, forecast models are hinting at a rain chance over our southern counties Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Temperatures and storm chances will also climb through midweek.