Tracking light shower today; white Christmas still in play!

Cloudy skies are back but the radar remains mainly dry this morning, while temperatures hold in the middle 30’s. Any light precipitation will be widely scattered and light through the morning and afternoon. Roads wet or damp but NOT icy should be expected. Our best chances of rain today for downtown should arrive along the cold front around 3:00 pm. As the front slides east our rain chances will end this evening and overnight statewide.

Sunday brings a cloudy start but sunshine should increase during the day, marking a brighter finish to the weekend with highs in the lower 40’s.

The first day of winter arrives on Monday! More clouds will be back, along with light showers mixing with flurries at times…breezy too! Roads again wet not icy.

Midweek is when things begin to look a bit interesting. A broad area of low pressure will begin its run through the Midwest and Ohio Valley. First as rain, wind, and warmth Wednesday through Christmas Eve (Thursday) morning. As the front passes, temperatures will drop quickly switching rain to snow by Christmas Eve from afternoon through the evening, while winds turn quite gusty. Arctic air will begin to blast across the state, driving our temperatures even further downward overnight into Christmas morning! CAA, also know as cold air advection, will keep things unstable, and in this air, any available moisture will be squeezed out creating snow showers and flurries. For now, it may not be officially a white Christmas (an inch of snow on the ground) but some snow will by flying around. More updates to come…