Clouds are thickening across the state, as a new wave is dropping in from Iowa. This will make for another cooler than normal day, under overcast skies while showers begin to overspread the state. This morning, most showers should remain for the northern half of the state, while temperatures hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This afternoon, shower chances will shift south through Indianapolis and move across the rest of the state. Most showers should remain fairly scattered and light with less than a tenth of inch in most locations where the rain is at its steadiest! Due to the thicker clouds, warming will remain difficult, as highs only reach the middle 50s, nearly 10-15° below average for most!

Drier air returns tonight and into your Wednesday and Thursday! This will bring a return to sunshine and a move to a better direction of temperatures to end the workweek, as highs reach the 60s Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks, for now, half and half with plenty of warmth on Saturday before showers return Saturday evening, ushering in a colder shift Sunday and into early next week to open the month of May!