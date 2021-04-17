Tracking light showers this weekend

Spotty showers have arrived in southern half of the viewing area this morning. Light showers and sprinkles are going to be possible on-and-off throughout the day today. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are not expected with this weekend’s rain chances.

If your plans take you outdoors, just keep an eye on the radar and know that a few showers may pass at times this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, which will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers cannot be ruled out on Sunday as highs reach closer to the 60° mark. Once the system passed over the Ohio Valley, cloud cover will decrease. Skies will become mostly sunny on Monday with mild highs in the mid-60s.

Are you ready for a taste of winter? There is a shot at snow showers midweek along a strong cold front. Rain will transition to snow as temperatures tumble Tuesday night. Stay tuned for more updates throughout the weekend and early next week! Also, prepare for colder weather with highs in the mid-40s.