Tracking light snow, bitter temperatures for Christmas Eve

The bitter air has arrived in central Indiana! A strong arctic front traveled over the state overnight and temperatures will continue to tumble within the next couple 24 hours! We are tracking the coldest air of the season and the coldest night since Valentine’s Day. There is much to discuss in the forecast, including the chance for on and off snow showers for today.

Temperatures will hold steady for the daytime hours, then quickly fall at sunset. Expect lows to bottom out in the single digits and lower teens around central Indiana tonight. It will feel even colder outside with the northerly winds! Wind chills may even drop five degrees below zero Christmas morning.

If you’re traveling near Lake Michigan tonight and Christmas morning be prepared for heavy lake effect snow, strong winds and low visibilities near South Bend. Many counties in northern Indiana and western Michigan are under Winter Weather Advisories for tonight. A Winter Storm Warning was recently issued for a few select counties. Cities under the warning now include South Bend, Michigan City, La Porte and Mishawaka.

Our northern/northeastern counties have the best chance of seeing some lake effect snow showers early Christmas morning. Skies will become partly sunny tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 20s. Temperatures will recover a bit this weekend and there should be several dry hours before our next wave of precipitation arrives Sunday evening.