Areas of light snow will continue to fall through the day, as temperatures hover in the middle 30s. Snow will come in a few waves and bring only minor accumulations for central Indiana! These accumulations for Indianapolis will be confined to grassy areas with most roads wet. Some steadier accumulations will fall by late afternoon and evening in southeastern Indiana where a range of 1″ to 2″ will be possible. This is mostly a nuisance for local counties and certainly manageable.

The bigger story actually occurs tonight with the lingering snow showers, stronger winds and dropping temperatures. This will generate slick roads and bitter wind chills through Saturday morning with minor accumulations. Sunshine returns through the day with wind chills remaining in the single digits!

Sunday bring sunshine and milder air but more wind, marking a windy weekend altogether! Warmer trend gets underway for next week with lots of dry time.