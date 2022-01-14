Tracking light snow chances Saturday morning; colder weekend ahead

Clouds are increasing again this morning, as temperatures hover in the lower 30’s. Considering we are halfway through meteorological winter, readings remain mild for mid-January! Expect overcast skies to hold through the day, as dry conditions hold across the state. Another quiet evening ahead, as we head into weekend mode.

Timing and tracking the snow for the weekend! A large area of snow is developing and dropping south out of Canada. The main track remains well west of Indiana, as this system will merely brush the western and southwestern part of Indiana. Some minor accumulations are expected in spots from 5am to 10am tomorrow morning locally with higher totals towards Evansville. Currently, we are running 10.6″ below average in snowfall and totals Saturday remain quite minimal. Here is the breakdown for Saturday: