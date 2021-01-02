Tracking light snow for Saturday night

There were light flurries that flew around Indianapolis this Saturday morning. However, many locations saw cloudy skies and areas of drizzle/fog early in the day. The cloud cover is going to linger throughout the afternoon and evening. Because of the overcast sky, temperatures will not rise too much from the morning lows in the lower 30s. Highs will be seasonal for the date but should only rise into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Our next wave of light snow arrives overnight. The system is over the Great Plains this midday and it will travel northeast into the Ohio Valley tonight. The precipitation will first fall as a rain-snow mix in our southernmost counties (around 9 PM), then transition to all snow showers after midnight. The heaviest of the snow will fall north of the Indianapolis area into Sunday morning. Most of the activity will push east of the area by Sunday afternoon.

The path of the system will greatly determine the amount of snow that accumulates on the ground by midday Sunday. Areas south of I-70 will see more of a rain-snow mix, which will result in lesser amounts of snow. Less than 1” of snow is possible south of Indianapolis. Around 1” of snow will be possible near Indy with the highest totals impacting our northernmost counties. More than 1” of snow will be possible north of the Indy metro. Lafayette, Lebanon and Muncie are in the 1” to 2” range. There could be some spots in Grant, Miami and Wabash counties that could see more than 2” of snow from this system.