Tracking light snow around central Indiana; slick start in spots this morning

Another clipper drifting through the state with light snow accumulations on the way for downtown. Not a huge system but the timing will create some headaches through mid-morning, including the rush hour in spots. Expect about a 1/2″ or less of snowfall in the metro area through 11 a.m. Higher totals will again fall in our far northern counties through the early afternoon with 1″ to 3″. Temperatures will climb through the afternoon, helping melt any snowy roads, with highs reaching the middle 30s.

Temperatures will plummet tonight and into the overnight, so some refreezing could enhance slick spots for a few counties on Tuesday morning, especially north of downtown. Lows overnight will drop into middle teens with wind chills nearing 0° by sunrise.

Dry but sharply colder air will reside through Wednesday before additional snow showers return on Thursday with a dusting in spots.