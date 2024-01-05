A mix of clouds and sun in the forecast today, as dry weather holds and temperatures remain seasonal for early January. Clouds will thicken by late afternoon, while highs reach the upper 30s. Any plans this evening look good, as the light wintry mix will not arrive until after midnight for downtown Indianapolis.

Pockets of light snow and wintry mix should arrive overnight and into early Saturday morning. Given the state of our atmosphere, amounts of snow look fairly light and of a more wet consistency. Air temperatures at ground level will hover around 32°, so most accumulations will be confined to grassy areas and elevated surfaces, such as, bridges and back patios.

This light burst will taper by mid-morning. On average, expect up to 1″ in spots from this weak event. A few areas may see a touch more before ending quickly before noon.

Saturday afternoon will hold cloudy skies and a light wintry mix at times. This will keep the day damp and gray but roads should remain wet, including during the Colts game tomorrow night.

Sunday will bring additional snow showers off and on throughout the day! Any driving issues would be confined to early Sunday morning, as temperatures slip below freezing. Amounts will be light again but some slick spots could still be around, especially on untreated roads.