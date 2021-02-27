Tracking mild temperatures this weekend; rain chances climb tonight

Light rain showers traveled over the area last night with enough rain to wet the pavement. Rain totals from the wave on Friday night were low and generally stayed below 0.2” for most locations.

There will be many dry hours to enjoy this Saturday in the wake of that activity. Cloud cover will decrease with sunshine back into the mix this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid-50s, which is 10 degrees above the normal high in late February!

Central Indiana will likely see the warmest weekend since mid-November with highs both days climbing into the mid to upper 50s. Some cities south/southwest of Indianapolis could peak to 60° today and tomorrow.

The mild weather will also bring another chance of rain tonight. There could even be a few claps of thunder in south-central Indiana after midnight.

Clouds will build back into the area this evening ahead of the next storm system. Showers will first move into southern Indiana after midnight with the activity filling into the rest of the area during the predawn hours Sunday.

The steadiest of the rain will fall on Sunday morning before tapering off during the afternoon. Heaviest totals are expected over southern Indiana.

A cold front is going to slide over the state Sunday afternoon and bring cooler temperatures to the state at the start of the workweek. Before the boundary arrives, highs will reach near 60° around the area on Sunday!

We will kick-off March with drier and more seasonal temperatures. There will be a chill in the air Monday morning as lows dip down into the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will recover a bit in the afternoon and should still reach into the mid-40s! Highs in the 50s are going to return at the end of the workweek.