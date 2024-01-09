Someone forgot to turn off the faucet this morning as the rain is continuing to fall into the afternoon. The one good thing coming from the rainfall is this is much-needed rain. Across the state, we’re ranging from moderate to severe drought. This is important to mention because the needed rain will help when the growing season begins in March and April.

Let’s talk about the storm system that is continuing to work through Central Indiana. First off, we set a New Record for the lowest pressure recorded in January. The previous record was 984.4mb set back in 1978. The new record is now 984mb and is still continuing to fall so the record is likely not set yet.

As we continue to progress through the evening, rain will continue to fall along with temperatures. As temps fall into the mid to lower 30’s tonight, the rain will transition back to snow and we could see another dusting. This could lead to slick spots on roads Wednesday morning.

We dry out heading into Wednesday but winds ramp back up heading into tomorrow and temps will be cold. Another rain/snow mix will arrive Friday when a stronger weather system moves our way. The mix will change to snow Friday night and continue into Saturday. It’s too early to forecast exact amounts but heavier snow accumulations should be expected this weekend, followed by arctic air that will linger into next week.