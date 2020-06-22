Tracking more rain this week

Happy Father’s Day! Hopefully you were able to get all your outdoor plans in this afternoon. Statistically, we’ve seen rain on 57% of Father’s Days on record. This year favors the majority, tallying 2020 as another year with rainfall. While much of the rain we received on Sunday was on the light side, some parts of central Indiana received a nice soaking. Shelbyville brought in 0.86″ of rainfall during this afternoon’s storms. However, if you look at the map below, many of us only received a couple hundredths of an inch. That’s not anywhere near enough to help with the deficit we’re under.

Although the rainfall was minimal for most, Indianapolis did record 0.03″. That’s the first measurable rainfall we’ve had since June 4th, effectively ending our 16 day dry stretch.

A few isolated showers are still lingering around Sunday evening. These will diminish late tonight as skies turn partly cloudy. Dew point temperatures have continued to rise, causing it to feel rather muggy outside. The added moisture in the air will keep temperatures warm tonight, only allowing them to drop to the mid 60s by early tomorrow morning.

We’ll be warm and humid on Monday before our next round of rain arrives.

More widespread rain will arrive Monday night and Tuesday as a cold front moves through, triggering thunderstorm activity. While overall projections for rainfall out of this system range from roughly a 1/3″ up to 1″ in localized spots, we will still fall short of how much rain we need to catch up. However, while we will spend a few days mainly dry and less humid, a wetter pattern looks to emerge by the end of the week. At this time, a two-model comparison indicates we could see close to 1.50″ of rain over the next 7 days. Stay tuned!