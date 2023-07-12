Once again, Central Indiana is on the track for more showers and potentially severe storms today. While we aren’t tracking any widespread rain or complete washouts, these storms will be widely scattered.

We’re monitoring storms in Illinois and Northern Indiana at this hour along with further development west in Iowa and Nebraska. These storms are on track to move southeast and give us our storm chances. Our far northern counties have the best chances of seeing a stray shower or isolated storm this morning but the main timing will be toward the evening. Until then, you can expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s. Our northern counties today will be the coolest. It will also be a bit on the muggy side, and this pattern will continue for the next few days.

For the storm risk later today, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a level two Slight Risk for severe weather for western Indiana and into Illinois. If a storm were to reach severe limits, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are the biggest threats.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Heavy rainfall again and gusty winds would be the biggest threats. Thursday won’t be a washout and neither will the days that follow. We’ll have scattered storm chances again on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is the only day we don’t have any rain chances. Highs in the 80s and continued mugginess levels.