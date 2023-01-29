Be careful heading out the door this morning! Most areas around central Indiana will wake up to light rain showers. Temperatures are already in the mid-to-upper 30s over the northern half of the state, which will pose a risk for freezing drizzle. A few slick spots will be possible as a result.

A cold front is going to slide over the state late Sunday morning. The boundary will not only bring a chance for showers and a brief wintry mix early in the day, but also cooler temperatures for the afternoon. High temperatures will range in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning before dropping into the mid-30s around 5 p.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day.

We are closely watching another weak disturbance to impact central Indiana Sunday night and early Monday morning. Light snow and potentially freezing rain will develop overnight. There will not be much precipitation that sticks to the ground, but a thin glaze of ice may form on untreated surfaces in the zone that sees light freezing rain. Bloomington, Bedford, and Seymour have the best chance of seeing the icy mix tonight and into early Monday morning. Light snow is more favorable near Indy.

The weak wave will quickly move out Monday morning, and mainly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day. Temperatures will only rise near 30-degrees Monday afternoon.