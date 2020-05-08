Tracking morning showers; near-record lows possible Saturday morning!

Good Friday morning! We are starting off the day rather mild with scattered showers around the state. Light rain showers moved into central Indiana last night and a nearby low pressure system will keep rain chances in the area during the first half of the day.

A cold front is also going to sweep over the Ohio Valley this morning, which will keep temperatures in the 50s for the next several hours. It will turn blustery today as the cooler air channels into the area. Northwesterly winds could even gust near 35 MPH at times this afternoon and evening! Skies will quickly clear out late in the day and the noticeable temperature drop will occur overnight.

The wind speeds will stay elevated this evening, then become calmer after the midnight. There is going to be a chill in the air tonight and early in the day Saturday! Temperatures will take a plunge overnight and could fall into the upper 20s for parts of central Indiana! We will have to closely watch the air temperature overnight… The low in Indianapolis could break a 73-year-old record! The city’s record of 29° was set back in 1947.

Not only will you want to flip your heat back on again, but also remember to cover your sensitive plants before heading inside for the evening. The chilly, calm and clear conditions will result in the formation of widespread frost. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed central Indiana under a Freeze Warning. The warning begins tonight at midnight and will expire at 9 AM Saturday.

Highs through the weekend will remain nearly 15 degrees below normal and rain chances rise again Mother’s Day afternoon. However, the weather pattern appears to take a turn next week! Much warmer weather arrives midweek with highs in the 70s returning by Thursday.