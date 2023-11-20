So far, dry to begin your Monday morning and holiday week! This will make for a great start out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the lower 40s for the rush, but the steady breeze will add to a chill at the bus stop. For most, a short work/school week is underway and this is not a bad start to it, just be sure to have a coat on the way out!

This afternoon, widely scattered showers will begin to advance across the state, while temperatures slowly climb into the upper 40s, which is seasonal, but certainly cooler than what we enjoyed over the weekend with all that sunshine.

Rain will turn steadier tonight, while temperatures hold steady and winds remain breezy from the east, southeast at 7-15 mph. The larger push of rain will come in the overnight and into early Tuesday morning, with amounts between .25″ to . 50″ for most of the state.

Showers will taper by Tuesday evening and skies begin to clear, as we head into one of the busiest travel days of the year on Wednesday. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet, seasonal and mainly dry. A few flurries or sprinkles could return by Sunday to end the holiday week!