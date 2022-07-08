Additional rain and storms are inbound for Indiana today! This will bring much relief to “some” areas now dealing with a moderate drought. Certainly not enough will fall to bring an end to the drought but it will certainly help alleviate some burn ban issues for the short-term.

Rain and storms could produce heavy, local amounts exceeding an inch easily. Some storms will be strong to severe with the possibility of wind damage and lightning. These will be tracked, as some warnings could be issued!

Rain and storms chances will now linger into the overnight and should begin to wind down around sunrise Saturday morning from north to south. Expect an incredible weekend ahead with sunshine building and humidity lowering through Sunday!

Hotter weather to return by Monday and into Tuesday with highs reaching the 90s and a few storms possible by Tuesday afternoon.