Tracking much needed rain as humidity remains

Scattered showers and storms on the way this morning for our area! No doubt, much needed rainfall, as we have gone 8 consecutive days without measurable rainfall in downtown Indianapolis.

Rainfall averages today will range between .27″ and .43″ for the city, with a majority of this falling before noon. A cold front will help push the rain east by the evening, as skies clear and temperatures cool in the overnight.

Our next wave will arrive late Thursday night and through our Friday (Carb Day), as areas of rain and storms appear likely for the state. More needed rainfall but the timing could have been better with IMS track activity.

For now, it appears the heaviest of the rain will fall early on Friday, so some dry time is possible through the afternoon.

The holiday weekend looks great but cooler! Morning lows on Saturday morning will fall into the upper 40s and cool flow will linger through Saturday afternoon. Sunday, race day, will start quite chilly in morning with lows in the middle 40s. Sunshine rules for the Indy 500, marking one of the best days for the checkered flag!