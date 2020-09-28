Tracking much needed rainfall; not a drought buster

Good Monday morning! FINALLY…scattered showers are nearing the area and should arrive by the early rush hour (around 8 a.m.). Areas of rain will fall off and on from this morning and through the afternoon, while temperatures fall through midday too.

Two cold fronts will bring this chillier shot! By Tuesday morning, expect scattered clouds and some patchy fog while our temperatures fall into the middle 40s by sunrise. In the terms of rainfall today, totals today will range between .10″ to .50″ for central Indiana.

This will not break the drought but certainly could ease a few burn bans. By the way, this is our best shot of rain for the entire workweek!

The other side of the weather story is the much cooler air on the move! The next seven days will run well below average for afternoon highs and morning lows, with the threat of patchy frost both Friday and Saturday morning.