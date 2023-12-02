The gloomy skies continued Saturday and the clouds aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Highs again failed to rebound to overnight temperatures and we aren’t tracking any big cool downs. However, more rain chances are in our not-so-distant future starting overnight and continuing into early next week.

Another mild night with lows in the 40s is the story thanks to continued southwest flow. A wave out west will move eastward into Central Indiana overnight. It will bring showers along with it on a light and scattered basis. The more organized activity will be northwest of Indianapolis. This will all move in after Midnight.

Rain will be likely on Sunday, especially early with scattered activity in the afternoon. With continued clouds, temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Futurecast Sunday AM Futurecast Sunday PM

The beginning of the workweek will see a continuation of the pattern with multiple waves of energy passing through. With that in mind, it’s a few hometowns will see scattered showers early Monday. With lows approaching the 32° freezing mark, a few snowflakes could fly during this period. Monday’s rain chances are higher south. Dry hours are promised Monday though with seasonable highs in the mid-40s.

Futurecast Showing Rain Especially South Seasonable Starting Monday

Another wave is expected Tuesday that will bring scattered showers but this time to spots in Indianapolis and north west. The same scenario here with lows near freezing overnight Monday/Tuesday morning, snowflakes could fly at times with the rain. No big changes in temperatures for Tuesday with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. The sun may make an appearance on Tuesday along with scattered shower chances.

Futurecast Tuesday Early AM Futurecast Tuesday Evening

After we get through the beginning of the week, upper-level ridging will once again take place. This will allow warmer air back into Central Indiana, surging our temperatures well into the 50s starting Thursday. I won’t even rule out a few 60° readings south. We’ll be dry starting Wednesday and that will be the story through Friday. The next chance for precipitation looks to be next weekend with the overall mild temperatures not going anywhere.

Temperature Anamoly Friday