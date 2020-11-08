Tracking near-record highs today; seasonal temperatures return this week

The sunny stretch and 70s will persist through the weekend! There have been more clouds around central Indiana this morning compared to Saturday. However, skies will clear out and become mostly sunny for the remainder of the day.

The roof will be open for the Colts’ game against the Baltimore Ravens this afternoon. Kick-off is set at 1 p.m., and temperatures will already reach into the lower to mid-70s.

Highs are projected to climb to 76° in Indianapolis this afternoon, which could tie the record high for the date. The record was set back in 1999, and we will have to closely monitor the temperature trend this afternoon to see if we tie or potentially break it!

We will open the workweek with quiet and above average temperatures! The 70-degree temperature streak is going to last through Tuesday, then come to quick halt. A cold front is going to move over the area Tuesday night, and temperatures will sharply drop.

Ahead of the boundary, showers and a few thunderstorms may develop. Most of the activity will occur late Tuesday night and should depart Wednesday morning.

Near-average temperatures return late in the week, and calmer weather will build back into the area. There may be mild mornings to start the school week, but prepare for lows to dip back into the 30s by Thursday morning!