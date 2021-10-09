Tracking near-record warmth this weekend

We may be well into fall, but temperatures are going to feel more summer-like this weekend. Highs today are going to rise into the lower 80s this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above Indy’s average high of 69° for the date!

The chance for rain is also on hold with higher pressure in control. Skies will stay mostly sunny through the early afternoon with more clouds building back into the state this evening and tonight. A passing warm front will bring the additional clouds and near-record warmth to the area on Sunday!

Southerly winds will kick-up Sunday morning with gusts up to 25 MPH. The stronger wind flow will help temperatures rise into the mid to potentially upper 80s tomorrow afternoon! The record high for the date is 88° set back in 2010.

We will start the workweek with 80s before a cold front arrives Monday night. Showers and storms will be possible late in the day Monday and linger into Tuesday morning. Even with the cool down, temperatures will be trend above normal for mid-October.