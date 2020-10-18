Tracking occasional showers for Sunday

Spotty showers are traveling across central Indiana this Sunday morning. The additional cloud cover is also preventing temperatures from falling back into the 30s like they did on Saturday morning. We will start off the day with lows in the lower to mid-50s. Despite the cloud cover and rain chances today, highs should still rebound into the mid-60s this afternoon!

Occasional showers are possible this morning and afternoon as a cold front nears the Indianapolis area. Most of the rainfall will arrive this evening and mainly impact the southern half of the state. At the times we do not have the rain, skies will be cloudy tonight as lows dip down into the mid-40s.

Keep the rain gear nearby Monday and this workweek. An occasional shower is going to be possible Monday morning, but the same boundary that brought us showers on Sunday will lift back north and impact central Indiana again! Widely scattered showers are likely for the Monday evening rush hour and Monday night.

There will be several rain chances this week, which will help the rainfall deficit around the state. Rain totals in the next five days could rise near an inch for some communities. Unseasonably warm temperatures are going to return midweek with highs in the 70s by Wednesday.