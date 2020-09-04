Tracking pleasant weather to kick-off Labor Day Weekend

We are tracking pleasant weather to kick-off the holiday weekend across central Indiana. A cold front is making its way through the southern half of the state this Friday morning, and the weather behind the boundary is cooler and more comfortable. This is evident with our regional dew point map below. Dew points have dropped into upper 40s near Indianapolis, which means we are dealing with a drier air mass for today. Temperatures are also in the mid to upper 50s across the state this morning with cooler air seeping into the area.

Skies will stay mostly clear with higher pressure sliding east over the Midwest. Highs this afternoon will only reach into the upper 70s today, which is a few degrees shy of the average for this time of year. Outdoor plans look great for your Friday evening and night as well. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid to upper 50s.

There will be many dry hours to be enjoyed for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will nudge up a few degrees warmer on Saturday with skies remaining mostly sunny. Rain and storm chances do climb on Labor Day, but most of the activity is going to fall in the northern half of the state. The wave of showers and storms is associated with a passing warm front. The boundary will bring in warmer, more humid air for the holiday. Highs are expected to climb into upper 80s once again early next week.